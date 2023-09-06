Surprise Squad
Fate of Jackson County PA’s role in abortion case in hands of St. Louis judge

Judge Jason Sengheiser presides Wednesday during arguments on a motion by the state to dismiss...
Judge Jason Sengheiser presides Wednesday during arguments on a motion by the state to dismiss Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker from a case regarding Missouri's abortion law. Peters Baker was originally listed as a defendant, but is now challenging in a cross claim the legislation's constitutionality.(pool photo)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis circuit judge has taken under consideration whether to allow the Jackson County prosecuting attorney to remain as a cross-claimant defendant in a case where several religious leaders are challenging Missouri’s abortion law.

Judge Jason Sengheiser on Wednesday heard arguments on the State of Missouri’s motion to dismiss Jean Peters Baker from the case of Traci Blackmon, et. al. vs. the State of Missouri, et. al., a suit challenging Missouri’s abortion law violates the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The suit was brought by several clergy members, who argue lawmakers cited their favored religious beliefs in passing the legislation. The plaintiffs originally listed as defendants several prosecuting attorneys who might enforce the law. In the case, Peters Baker is listed as a defendant.

In June, Sengheiser dismissed the prosecutors listed as defendants, except for the St. Louis City and Jackson County prosecutors, who did not seek to be removed from the case. Court documents in the case show the dismissal hinged on the fact none of the plaintiffs were medical professionals and criminal penalties for abortion would not apply to them.

Peters Baker, in a cross claim, argues the near total ban on the procedure violates the Missouri Due Process Clause, as it makes a “medical emergency” in abortion cases an affirmative defense – a defense where the defendant would have the burden of proving they are not guilty. She also argues the language in the statutes is vague and has several inconsistencies.

The criminal provisions in the state’s abortion laws also violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Missouri Constitution, Peters Baker claims, challenging the medical emergency definition discriminates against women and medical professionals. She seeks to have the court invalidate criminal penalties in the statutes.

Attorney Joshua Devine, who on Wednesday was representing the state in the case, told the court Peters Baker has no standing to make a claim, as she has not suffered any violation of her constitutional rights. Essentially, Peters Baker has tried to jump from defendant to plaintiff circumvent barriers to her suing over laws she does not like, the state contends in court filings.

During the hearing Wednesday, Attorney Amanda Langenheim, who is representing Peters Baker, countered the state attorney general’s office is equally guilty of doing just that -- filing claims against the federal government in other states over constitutional issues.

She cited a recent case in Louisiana where Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has partnered to sue the Biden administration, arguing it violated free speech protections in asking social media companies to limit the spread of COVID-19 disinformation.

Devine responded in those cases the state is acting “in loco parentis,” a legal doctrine where an entity acts as a “parent.” And in those cases, the state was “protecting” the people of Missouri from an overreaching federal government.

Peters Baker also has vast discretion as prosecutor in determining when to file charges or reject them outright, Devine argued. Langenheim responded that on a national level, many are seeking to limit that very discretion.

She also cited recent kerfuffle between former St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Kim Gardner, arguing when the state thought Gardner wasn’t filing cases, it sought to have her removed form office.

Sengheiser did not give a timeframe for when he will issue a ruling.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

