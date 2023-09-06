Surprise Squad
Eureka man charged after allegedly strangling partner

police lights
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Eureka man is charged with felony assault after allegedly strangling and causing other injuries to his domestic partner.

Court records show Versay Kennell, 36, is charged with counts of second-degree and third-degree domestic assault. Docket entries show he is in custody and the court set his bond at $75,000 cash only.

St. Louis County prosecutors said in a news release Kennell returned home Friday from a bar and was angry with the victim, who is the mother of his children. He allegedly began cussing at her and grabbed her by the throat, strangling her.

Charging documents state he then grabbed her arm and torso, causing redness and bruising. The victim called a family member, who then called police.

“Just because you have been intimate with someone does not give you the right to put your hands on them,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “Domestic violence will be prosecuted aggressively in St. Louis County.”

