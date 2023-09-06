East St. Louis police get new body cameras

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new step towards transparency and safety on the east side.

East St. Louis police rolled out new body cameras on Wednesday. The department has 50 new cameras, more than enough for each officer to wear one.

The Department of Justice gave East St. Louis a grant last year to pay for the cameras. It took until now to get the software and cameras because of supply chain backlogs.

Chief Kendall Perry said these cameras will even help them do their jobs. The cams record an officer’s entire shift, but will only get audio if the button is pressed.

At the end of a shift, all the footage is downloaded and cannot be erased.

