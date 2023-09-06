Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

East St. Louis police get new body cameras

A new step towards transparency and safety on the east side.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new step towards transparency and safety on the east side.

East St. Louis police rolled out new body cameras on Wednesday. The department has 50 new cameras, more than enough for each officer to wear one.

The Department of Justice gave East St. Louis a grant last year to pay for the cameras. It took until now to get the software and cameras because of supply chain backlogs.

Chief Kendall Perry said these cameras will even help them do their jobs. The cams record an officer’s entire shift, but will only get audio if the button is pressed.

At the end of a shift, all the footage is downloaded and cannot be erased.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
Crews working after a car crashed into a University City home, killing 3 teeangers.
3 teens dead after crashing car into vacant home
7 Day Forecast 9/6/23
Warm Days And Cool Nights
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

Zumbehl Road reopens in St. Charles
Zumbehl Road reopens in St. Charles
Toy Scout in town to buy old toys
Toy Scout in town to buy old toys
Chesterfield approves zoning request for mall redevelopment
Chesterfield approves zoning request for mall redevelopment
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70