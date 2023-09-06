Dr. Martin Luther King Bridge to close this weekend

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - The Dr. Martin Luther King Bridge will be closed this weekend.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will fully close Illinois Avenue (Dr. Martin Luther King Bridge) from the Interstate 55/64/70 exit ramps to the bridge and Third Street at 9 p.m. Friday. The roadway will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, deck sealing work will be done. The work is expected to be done by Monday morning.

