De Soto man charged with abandoning a corpse after body found on property

DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV) - A De Soto man has been arrested and charged Wednesday with abandoning a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Stephon Seidl, 62, has been charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators believe that Seidl dumped the body of Danielle Thomas, 35, of Park Hills, after discovering her dead in his home on August 29. Thomas was staying with Seidl in the days leading up to her death. Witnesses found her body on August 30 in a wooded area near the 14300 block of Old Engledow Road. Evidence also indicates that Seidl cleaned up the room in his home where Thomas’ body was found.

Seidl is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff, Thomas’ official cause of death is still under investigation, but there were no signs of trauma to her body, and her death is not considered a homicide.

