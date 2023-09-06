Community fills waiting list to save Crusoe’s in South City from closing its doors

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A South City staple on the brink of closing is now recovering after an extremely busy Labor Day weekend.

Just last week, The Original Crusoe’s Restaurant announced it would close. Since then, hundreds of familiar faces have stopped in, hoping to reverse course and save their beloved corner spot.

The Original Crusoe’s Restaurant stands tall at the corner of South Compton Avenue and Osceola Street.

“It’s a St. Louis staple, local business,” long-time customer Cody Wilde said.

The original store is still intact, hanging on the wall inside. Décor and friends have shared the dining room since 1979.

“At the end of the day this is one of the few places in the area keeping this area alive,” Customer Jeff Coch said.

“I know their names, we talk, and I just feel like when you come here it feels like you’ve come here forever,” Owner Stevie LaChance said.

Stevie LaChance is the second-generation owner, taking over for her father, Steve. She finds herself on the cook line more days than not, which is fine by her.

“I just felt like I was really stuck. I couldn’t get out of this hole I was buried in. It was dire,” LaChance said.

Steve and Stevie. The father/daughter duo owning and operating “The Original Crusoe’s,” since 1971. Stevie tells me she and her brother spent more time at the restaurant growing up, than their house. All she wants is her doors to stay open to pass the business to her kids. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/qnPWkpPEuT — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 5, 2023

Multiple power outages, lost food, equipment breaking over the summer, on top of the pandemic effect of fewer customers and staff shortages sent Stevie to social media last Thursday to say The Original Crusoe’s would be closing.

“That’s actually why we came up here,” customer Cody Wilde said.

There has been a line waiting to get in each day since that Facebook post. Stevie’s staff is now non-stop feeding the renewed love for this South City Spot.

“Oh, have to have the fried chicken, the fried chicken, no way will I go without the fried chicken,” a family friend of Stevie’s family, Carol Piening, said.

That popular fried chicken is still tossed in the same seasonings and breading for the last 44 years before it’s dunked in the fryer.

“I want to be here,” Stevie LaChance explained. “I don’t want to lose my business at all. I just need customers to come out and remember we are here and support us.”

LaChance said the outpouring gives her new energy to fight. But the only way her doors stay open another 44 years is if the community continues to put their name on the waiting list.

“I did not even close to expect the support and outpour of people to come out and help us stay open,” LaChance said.

After 44 years, customers are flooding "The Original Crusoe's."



Tonight at 6, I'll show you the effort underway to make sure the doors at this South St. Louis staple stay open another 44 years. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/rHsyCJLQRl — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 5, 2023

LaChance said her restaurant is in the hole $60,000 from this summer’s challenges. Customers started a GoFundMe you can check out here.

The staff tells First Alert 4 that the best help is to stop in and order a plate.

