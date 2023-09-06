City studying vacant parcels to crack down on abandoned buildings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vacant buildings pose a daily hazard in neighborhoods around St. Louis City and for public employees who deal with the problems that arise with abandoned buildings.

On Tuesday morning, a firefighter working at a vacant house fire in the Ellendale neighborhood was hurt. Luckily, it was a minor injury to his hand.

The house had been empty for at least a month, according to neighbors. Devron Lewis, who lives next door, had noticed squatters on the property in the last few weeks.

“It’s dangerous to have that,” he said. “Really dangerous.”

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said a large number of the calls the department responds to are at vacant properties. In early 2022, firefighter Benjamin Polson died in a fire at a vacant multi-story building.

Since then, Jenkerson said, the department has been cataloging vacant buildings around the city and categorizing some of the hazards responding crews could face.

“We can determine things like, ‘Can we enter this building and make a search? Should we make a quick entry and get out or not make an entry at all?’” Jenkerson said.

The City’s Community Development Administration has also launched an initiative to study vacant properties more closely.

Tom Nagel, a spokesperson for the CDA, said the STL Vacancy Collaborative has been counting, mapping and analyzing properties around the city. According to the Vacancy Collaborative’s online data, the city has approximately 20 thousand vacant parcels, which have cost the city around $20 million over the last three years.

“The next step in this initiative is connecting the dots, figuring out who is the largest owner of vacant buildings, who do we need to have a conversation with about abandoned properties and making them safe,” Nagel said.

Nagel said the data could also help the city determine which buildings may be good candidates for reinvestment or should be demolished.

