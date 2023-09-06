Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Chesterfield approves zoning request for mall redevelopment

A plan to demolish the Chesterfield Mall and redevelop the land will move forward.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- A plan to demolish the Chesterfield Mall and redevelop the land will move forward.

Tuesday night, the Chesterfield City Council unanimously approved a proposal from the Staenberg group to move forward with its $2 billion “Downtown Chesterfield” project, a 96-acre mixed-use development with more than 2,500 residential units and additional business and commercial space.

Michael Staenberg, the founder of TSG, said that demolition of the current mall could begin in late 2024 or early 2025.

“This is a long-term deal,” he said. “Potentially a 10-year buildout.”

Staenberg said leases at the mall are set to expire in November next year, though some could have the option of a six-month extension if the project faces delays.

The approval took months of discussions at council meetings and with neighborhood groups. Some residents had voiced concerns about density and other details of the plan.

Eventually, TSG agreed to define some elements of the commercial and business uses on the property and reduced the number of residential units by around 10%.

“Very few people have the opportunity to have a blank whiteboard to take 120 acres and create something unique,” Staenberg said.

Mike Geisel, the Chesterfield City Administrator, said the final zoning plan addressed the council’s concerns.

The project will also include extensive pedestrian and bike connectivity to nearby parks and trails.

“The reality is the mall could go one of two ways. It could stay stagnant and be the best drone racing facility in the Midwest, or it could be a mixed-use development,” Geisel said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
Crews working after a car crashed into a University City home, killing 3 teeangers.
3 teens dead after crashing car into vacant home
7 Day Forecast 9/6/23
Warm Days And Cool Nights
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

Zumbehl Road reopens in St. Charles
Zumbehl Road reopens in St. Charles
Toy Scout in town to buy old toys
Toy Scout in town to buy old toys
East St. Louis police get new body cameras
East St. Louis police get new body cameras
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70