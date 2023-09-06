Surprise Squad
Burglar destroys shower, $1,000 in mirrors in woman’s home

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Uplands Park man has been charged with burglary and property damage Wednesday after entering a woman’s home and destroying her shower and over $1,000 worth of mirrors.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jasper Emmanuel Williams, 33, of Uplands Park, with second-degree burglary, a class D felony, and first-degree property damage, a class E felony, on Wednesday. Williams is being held at a bond of $15,000, cash-only, no 10% authorized.

According to a North County Cooperative investigation, on September 2, a homeowner was notified that someone was in her home while she was away that night. When police arrived, they found Williams in the home and arrested him. Further investigation inside the home showed a large amount of damage to the shower and over $ 1,000 worth of destroyed mirrors.

The sentencing range for a Class D Felony is from one day up to one year in jail, up to seven years in prison, and the possibility of a fine of $10,000. The sentencing range for a Class E Felony is from one day up to one year in jail, up to four years in prison, and the possibility of a fine of $10,000.

