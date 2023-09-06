Surprise Squad
3 teens dead after crashing car into vacant home

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three 15-year-old boys are dead after crashing a car into a vacant home in University City Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that three 15-year-olds took a car belonging to a parent around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. While driving the car, they lost control and crashed into a house at the 1000 block of Groby. All three have been pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

