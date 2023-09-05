Surprise Squad
Webster University sued for unpaid rent

The outside of the Arcade Building showing the Webster University sign.
The outside of the Arcade Building showing the Webster University sign.(KMOV News 4)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A property management company is suing Webster University, alleging in a complaint filed Friday in federal court the school has not paid rent since January for its Gateway Campus.

Since 2014, Webster University has leased about 55,000 square feet in the historic Arcade Building, located at 810 Olive Street. The building was the subject of a major renovation which was completed in 2015 by Dominium Development at a cost of about $118 million.

The building landlord, St. Louis Leased Housing Associates Master Tenant V LLLP, now says Webster University has violated the terms of its lease and seeks more than $75,000 in damages.

According to the complaint, the university failed to pay rent for the period January through August despite receiving notice. The lease, which is attached to the complaint, shows Webster pays $19,626 per month for the space it occupies in the building.

Wester University uses the space in the Arcade Building for its Gateway Campus, which opened in January 2016. The campus contains a 130-seat auditorium, an art museum and classroom space for several academic programs, according to the university’s website.

A hearing in the lawsuit had not been set as of press time Tuesday.

