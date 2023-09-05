Troy, Illinois, Police investigating homicide

TROY, Ill. (KMOV) - Troy, Illinois, Police are investigating after a woman was killed in what authorities say was a domestic dispute earlier Tuesday in the 2100 block of Tramore.

Police Chief Chris Wasser said in a news release the suspect was identified and is in custody.

“There is no ongoing safety concern,” Wasser said. “A suspect has been identified and is in custody. We are grateful for a quick resolution to this incident.”

According to the news release, police were dispatched to the address for a report of a shooting, and when they arrived, the suspect stood at the apartment door with his hands above his head.

Officers then checked the residence and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police performed live-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Police said in the news release that updates will be provided when next-of-kin is notified and charges are filed.

