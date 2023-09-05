Surprise Squad
Tracking Rain & Storm Chances Today Into Early Wednesday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Muggy Again Today - Highs in the Low 90s, Heat Index in the Mid-Upper 90s
  • Stray Shower or Storm Possible this Morning & Afternoon
  • Higher Storm Chances this Evening & Overnight

Today: A few morning showers are possible, with a low chance of rain and storms continuing into the afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures climb into the lower 90s this afternoon with a top heat index between 95 and 100.

This Evening & Tonight: Rain and storm chances increase as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with hail and gusty winds possible.

What’s Next: Any lingering rain moves out Wednesday morning. Less humid air will slowly filter into eastern Missouri and western Illinois through the day.
This breaks our recent stretch of above-average temperatures and high humidity. This pleasant weather will last through the weekend.

