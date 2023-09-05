Tracking Rain & Storm Chances Today Into Early Wednesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Muggy Again Today - Highs in the Low 90s, Heat Index in the Mid-Upper 90s

Stray Shower or Storm Possible this Morning & Afternoon

Higher Storm Chances this Evening & Overnight

Today: A few morning showers are possible, with a low chance of rain and storms continuing into the afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures climb into the lower 90s this afternoon with a top heat index between 95 and 100.

This Evening & Tonight: Rain and storm chances increase as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with hail and gusty winds possible.

What’s Next: Any lingering rain moves out Wednesday morning. Less humid air will slowly filter into eastern Missouri and western Illinois through the day.

This breaks our recent stretch of above-average temperatures and high humidity. This pleasant weather will last through the weekend.

