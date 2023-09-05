Surprise Squad
Thieves target Lindell Bank ATM again

Lindell Bank ATM targeted again
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime that continues to happen in St. Louis City, First Alert 4 was on the scene after an ATM was tampered with outside the Lindell Bank at McCausland and Oakland Avenue in Hi Pointe.

Police were gathering evidence around the outdoor drive-up ATM which appeared to have damaged to it, but it does not appear anyone was able to access the cash inside.

That same location was targeted by thieves back in June. First Alert 4 captured video after an ATM was dragged down McCausland before thieves ditched it in the street and took off.

