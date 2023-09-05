Taking a closer look; State lawmakers to ‘evaluate’ the St. Louis City earning tax

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A group of lawmakers will soon be taking a closer look at the City of St. Louis’s earnings tax.

State lawmakers will be evaluating the earnings taxes in St. Louis and Kansas City.

A special committee of members of the State House of Representatives is now tasked to go through data on the earnings tax, and determine how Missourians are affected by it.

Whether you’re in a rural area or the City of St. Louis, most people don’t like paying taxes, including the earnings tax.

“I work really hard for my money, and I feel like we’re taxed enough,” said Timothy Coats, who was at the Foundry on Monday.

In 2021, city residents resoundingly re-approved the tax by 79%.

But State Rep. Tony Lovasco, a Republican in O’Fallon, told First Alert 4 over the phone that he thinks anybody who pays the tax, wherever they live, should also have a say on that vote.

And city resident Helen Rattler doesn’t think it’s entirely fair.

“I don’t think you should be taxed because you work in that area,” said Rattler.

But Democratic lawmakers argue the tax is vital.

“That would defund the police, our firefighters and some of our school situations. So I think it’s a bad idea, we should leave our communities to be able to finance their own stuff,” said State Senator Doug Beck of St. Louis County.

Beck (D) pointed to numbers that indicate the earnings tax funds 36% of city government, and it supports almost every major city function of the city.

And so cutting it, or even crippling it, would lead to budget issues in the city.

“The state doesn’t pick up their side on public education as it is; they’re not paying for the police, the firefighters, those are local issues,” said Beck.

Still, Coats believes the city would find the money elsewhere.

“Comes from my father. He always told me don’t ever vote for taxes, they’re gonna keep coming up with ways to tax you, they take enough of your money,” said Coats.

There was also a lawsuit just this year that ruled the city illegally charged earnings tax on remote workers in the county. The city appealed the ruling, and it’s still being fought out in court.

It still says on the city website remote workers need to pay the tax.

