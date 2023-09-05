Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

South Carolina man dies after truck hit tree in St. Louis

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man from South Carolina died after his truck ran off of Interstate 70 and crashed into a tree early Tuesday.

Gary Lapalme, 74, of Jonesville, South Carolina, was driving a 2001 Ford F250 on eastbound Interstate 70 when it went off the roadway and hit a tree west of the northbound Interstate 170 ramp around 4 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Lapalme was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Mother of missing teen fears human trafficking
Mother of missing teen fears human trafficking
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation
Man killed in north St. Louis Monday identified
1 person killed, 1 injured in overnight north St. Louis accident
Man, 33, dies after crash in north St. Louis

Latest News

Blake Steadham & Tony Bauer are each facing multiple charges after an armed robbery, kidnapping...
Duo arrested after kidnapped woman found safe in stolen car
The outside of the Arcade Building showing the Webster University sign.
Webster University sued for unpaid rent
A residence on Tramore was taped off after a deadly shooting Tuesday.
Troy, Illinois woman shot, killed Tuesday
police lights
Man charged with possession of child pornography