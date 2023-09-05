South Carolina man dies after truck hit tree in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man from South Carolina died after his truck ran off of Interstate 70 and crashed into a tree early Tuesday.

Gary Lapalme, 74, of Jonesville, South Carolina, was driving a 2001 Ford F250 on eastbound Interstate 70 when it went off the roadway and hit a tree west of the northbound Interstate 170 ramp around 4 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Lapalme was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

