Sk8 Liborius takes steps toward rebuilding after devastating fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two months after a devastating fire gutted the inside of Sk8 Liborius, its founders are optimistic about the prospect of rebuilding.

The 140-year-old church building had been the site of an indoor skate park and art center for the last several years.

Bryan Bedwell, a co-owner and founder of Sk8 Liborius, said it was still difficult to see the building damaged so badly. The inside of the building is completely burned out.

“It’s just another abandoned building now,” he said.

But Bedwell and his business partner, Dave Blum, have been hopeful about the prospect of restoring the building. Its brick walls and frame seem to be intact. This month, an engineering firm has started a structural assessment of the building that will determine what could be salvaged, repaired or rebuilt.

Bedwell said the assessment results could also determine what kinds of funding might be available to help restore the site.

“It’s going to put us in the direction we need to go,” he said.

Bedwell said the structural assessment could take several weeks. He said cleanup has continued at the site since the fire but will also take more time.

In the meantime, Sk8 Liborius has been holding fundraisers and asking for volunteers at community events. Over the weekend, they sold painted bricks from the building at Paint Louis.

“We just want to give people hope,” Bedwell said. “So they know that even though things look bleak and abysmal, we’re still pushing on.”

