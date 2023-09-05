Man dies after being shot Monday night in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after being shot in Ferguson Monday night.

According to police, the man was found shot in a vehicle in the area of S. Florissant Road and Woodstock around 10:20 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident but they are advising residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activity. A suspect has not been publicly identified.

The police department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have surveillance footage to contact them.

