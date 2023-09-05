Man charged with possession of child pornography

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a Waukegan, Illinois, man after he allegedly traveled to University City to meet with a minor and was instead greeted by a group which says it seeks to expose child predators.

Court records show 67-year-old David Morris was charged Monday with one count of possession of child pornography, more than 20 pictures. The court has set bond at $250,000 cash only.

According to charging documents, Morris was allegedly having sexually explicit conversations with an 11-year-old girl. He planned to meet her at an address in the 6400 block of Olive Boulevard, but instead was met by Alex Rosen, who is the leader of a group known as “Predator Poachers.”

University City Police wrote in charging documents that when officers arrived, they found Morris speaking with Rosen, who they described as “a citizen with ongoing knowledge of the conversation between Morris and the purported 11-year-old female.”

Rosen and the group describe themselves on social media as “a group of friends that go around the country catching online child predators.” They post videos of their “stings” to social media sites.

In the University City case filed Monday, police said in charging documents Morris showed them images on his phone believed to be child pornography and he signed a consent form to have the device searched.

An FBI agent downloaded the contents of Morris phone and found more then 20 images that were child pornography, according to charging documents.

