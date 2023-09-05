Surprise Squad
Man charged for allegedly slamming head of mother of his child into door

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.(MGN)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged with assault on Tuesday for allegedly slamming the mother of his child’s head into a door.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Corey Irvin, 29, has been charged with 3rd Degree Domestic Assault which is a Class D Felony. According to a St. John Police Department investigation, on September 3, 2023, the victim arrived at the home in St. John she shares with the defendant along with their child.

The sentencing range for a Class D Felony is from one day up to one year in jail and up to seven years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.

