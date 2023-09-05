Surprise Squad
Homicide detectives investigating a deadly double shooting in North City

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in North City.

Two people were shot on Monday around 11:40 p.m. on Page near Belt. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information that can assist Homicide Investigators is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

