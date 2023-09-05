Homicide detectives investigating a deadly double shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in North City.

Two people were shot on Monday around 11:40 p.m. on Page near Belt. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information that can assist Homicide Investigators is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.