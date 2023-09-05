Florissant man charged with allegedly shooting adult son

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting his adult son in the groin.

Joshua Benjamin, 48, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to a St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office news release. Court records show he is in custody and is scheduled for a hearing this morning.

According to the news release, on Saturday Benjamin was fighting with family members and went to his bedroom and retrieved a handgun. He returned and shot the victim in the groin area.

Prosecutors say if convicted, Benjamin could face up to 15-years in prison for the assault charge. The armed criminal action charge also carries a sentence of up to 15 years, which must be served concurrently.

