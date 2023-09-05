Surprise Squad
First Alert Timing On Storms Tonight & The Severe Risk

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A few storms this evening and overnight may be severe
  • Main threat is damaging wind gusts
  • Timing is late evening and overnight

This Evening & Tonight: It will be a muggy evening and mainly dry until late evening and overnight. A line of storms will move from west to east across the area from 9pm to 3am. These storms are expected to be in the metro around 10pm to 1 am and could produce damaging winds and small hail. The higher severe threat is southwest, but the St. Louis metro is in the lowest level 1 severe risk. This cold front will push the storms out by daybreak, so it will be dry for the bus stop and morning drive. Humidity will still be noticeable early in the morning, but it will be falling and making for a very nice day Wednesday.

What’s Next: A stretch of warm but not too humid days is set for this week, especially Thursday through the weekend. We’ll have lots of sunshine and nice evenings with a mainly dry stretch after tonight’s storms move out.

