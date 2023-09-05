Surprise Squad
Duo arrested after kidnapped woman found safe in stolen car

Blake Steadham & Tony Bauer are each facing multiple charges after an armed robbery, kidnapping...
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men are in custody after a woman who was kidnapped was found safe following a bi-state police chase.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Blake Steadham and Tony Bauer allegedly approached a man in the 100 block of Sheffield Lane near Fenton on Sunday. The man said Steadham, 23, pointed a gun at him and started a fight. A woman who was there said Steadham then pointed the gun at her and demanded her cell phone. The man and woman then reported that Bauer, 23, got into the man’s 2017 Jeep Patriot and drove off with the woman still inside.

After deputies were notified of the crimes, Arnold officers spotted the Jeep and chased it on northbound Interstate 55. When the Jeep entered St. Louis County’s jurisdiction, their officers got involved and chased the vehicle into the City of St. Louis, then into Illinois, and back into St. Louis. When the chase re-entered St. Louis, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers closed the road.

When the Jeep stopped, Bauer was arrested. Steadham was taken into custody at the scene of the initial crime. The woman was not injured and was taken home.

Bauer has been charged with kidnapping, stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.

Steadham was charged with first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

