Community donates Black Lives Matter, Pride flags, signs to victim following hate incident

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim of a hate crime in St. Louis County has received dozens of Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride signs and flags following a hate crime last week.

Police reported two Black Lives Matter signs were burned, including a Trans Lives Matter sign.

One happened in the 200 block of North Bompart. Another at a church in the 300 block of Summit Ave and the last at 7902 Big Bend Blvd.

Kelly Storck is one of three victims who had Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ Pride flags or signs burned last week in Webster Groves, according to authorities.

In response to the incident, Storck posted about the incident on social media and invited residents to donate more signs of diversity and unity for her yard outside her therapy office. Now dozens of flags and signs litter Storck’s yard at 7902 Big Bend Blvd.

“It’s not subtle. It’s not subtle on purpose,” Storck told First Alert Four. “My Save Trans Live Banner--sign--was stolen from my yard. Someone lit my flag on fire. I immediately put up another flag.”

Anyone with information can contact Det. Sgt. Brian Wintergalen at the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-963-5419 or wintergalenb@webstergrovesmo.gov.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.