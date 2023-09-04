Surprise Squad
Police investigating overnight homicide in Ferguson

Around 2:30 a.m., Ferguson Police were called to check the welfare of an individual and found...
Around 2:30 a.m., Ferguson Police were called to check the welfare of an individual and found an unresponsive woman in the yard of the residence.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in Ferguson early Monday morning.

According to St. Louis County Police, the incident took place in the 7400 block of Blanding Drive. Around 2:30 a.m., Ferguson Police were called to check the welfare of an individual and found an unresponsive woman in the yard of the residence. She was pronounced dead. The cause of her death is still unknown.

The City of Ferguson Police Department requested St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives to respond and assume the ongoing investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

