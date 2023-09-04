Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Permitting cannabis lounges on Fall STL Board’s agenda

By Alex Gaul
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Leaders in St. Louis City are working to make it easier to smoke pot in communal spaces in what they call a next step in decriminalizing marijuana consumption.

Leaders plan to introduce the proposed ordinance next month. It would add cannabis consumption lounges as an exemption to the city’s existing indoor smoking ordinance, the Smoke-Free Air Act, which currently bans smoking in most buildings. Bars and cigar lounges can apply for exceptions.

Board President Megan Green says the ordinance would function similarly to how cigar lounges are currently regulated, with the desire to create safe spaces for community members to consume and smoke marijuana.

“Public consumption of marijuana is already happening,” Green said. “You can walk down the street in a significant portion of our city and smell it in the air. And what I think is important that we do is we’re bringing some regulation around it... Any consumption lounge that allows smoking will have some sort of smoke or odor mitigation systems in place.”

Missouri started recreational pot sales earlier this year to much fanfare, and sales exceeded expectations, creating a supply shortage. The state is now in the process of approving cannabis microbusiness licenses through a lottery, with the goal of giving smaller entrepreneurs a chance to enter the market.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Metro sees rise in COVID-19 cases
St. Louis Metro sees rise in COVID-19 cases
The St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School sign.
13-year-old fires gun after South City high school suspends football game, relocates students off campus due to fighting
The Loop Trolley will run once again in St. Louis.
Loop Trolley out of service
Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show
‘Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show’ showcases the beauty of being different on the runway
John Spight, 80, is the subject of a MSHP Silver Alert September 2, 2023.
St. Louis man last seen in Mid-MO now found

Latest News

A Homicide Unit has been activated to investigate.
Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation
SLU Hospital nurses one step closer to striking, say they want more time to care for patients
‘Absolutely a last resort’ SLU Hospital nurses one step closer to striking, say they want more time to care for patients
SLU Hospital nurses one step closer to striking, say they want more time to care for patients
'Absolutely a last resort' SLU Hospital nurses one step closer to striking, say they want more time to care for patients
1 person killed, 1 injured in overnight north St. Louis accident
1 person killed, 1 injured in overnight north St. Louis accident