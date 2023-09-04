Permitting cannabis lounges on Fall STL Board’s agenda

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Leaders in St. Louis City are working to make it easier to smoke pot in communal spaces in what they call a next step in decriminalizing marijuana consumption.

Leaders plan to introduce the proposed ordinance next month. It would add cannabis consumption lounges as an exemption to the city’s existing indoor smoking ordinance, the Smoke-Free Air Act, which currently bans smoking in most buildings. Bars and cigar lounges can apply for exceptions.

Board President Megan Green says the ordinance would function similarly to how cigar lounges are currently regulated, with the desire to create safe spaces for community members to consume and smoke marijuana.

“Public consumption of marijuana is already happening,” Green said. “You can walk down the street in a significant portion of our city and smell it in the air. And what I think is important that we do is we’re bringing some regulation around it... Any consumption lounge that allows smoking will have some sort of smoke or odor mitigation systems in place.”

Missouri started recreational pot sales earlier this year to much fanfare, and sales exceeded expectations, creating a supply shortage. The state is now in the process of approving cannabis microbusiness licenses through a lottery, with the goal of giving smaller entrepreneurs a chance to enter the market.

