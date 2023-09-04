Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead early Monday morning.

According to SLMPD, the shooting took place just before 3 a.m. in the 5900 block of Goodfellow. A man was shot in the leg and was found unconscious and barely breathing by police. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A Homicide Unit has been activated to investigate.

