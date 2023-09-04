Surprise Squad
Muggy Labor Day with Isolated Storms

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Top Heat Index 100-102° Today & Tuesday
  • Isolated Showers & Storms This Afternoon-Evening
  • Low Rain Chances Continue Through Wednesday

Labor Day: The unofficial end of summer will certainly have a summer feel as temperatures climb into the low-mid 90s with a heat index up to 101°. We’re also tracking low rain chances this afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly between 1PM and 9PM.

What’s next: We’re looking at another chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, with higher chances Wednesday as a cold front moves across our area. This will also break the stretch of above average temperatures and high humidity.

St. Louis Metro sees rise in COVID-19 cases
Rain chances back in the forecast beginning Monday
Higher humidity and heat today - Rain chances ahead
Heat & Humidity Climb Sunday
