Muggy Labor Day with Isolated Storms

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Top Heat Index 100-102° Today & Tuesday

Isolated Showers & Storms This Afternoon-Evening

Low Rain Chances Continue Through Wednesday

Labor Day: The unofficial end of summer will certainly have a summer feel as temperatures climb into the low-mid 90s with a heat index up to 101°. We’re also tracking low rain chances this afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly between 1PM and 9PM.

What’s next: We’re looking at another chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, with higher chances Wednesday as a cold front moves across our area. This will also break the stretch of above average temperatures and high humidity.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.