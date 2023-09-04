Evening showers/storms - Storm chances through Wednesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Evening showers and storms through 10pm

An isolated strong or severe storm tonight

Low Rain Chances Continue Through Wednesday

Tonight: Storms will continue to move north. While a storm or two may reach severe limits, they will lose steam as the sun sets. If a storm reaches severe limits, the threats will include hail less than 1″ and winds up to 60mph. The rain and storm threat will be over for most by 9 or 10 p.m. Temperatures tonight will fall to the mid-70s.

Tuesday: A few morning showers or storms are possible. It’ll be another hot day with temperatures climbing to the lower 90s. Afternoon storms driven by daytime heat will be possible as well.

What’s next: Higher rain chances exist on Wednesday as a cold front moves across our area. This will also break the stretch of above-average temperatures and high humidity. The timing of the front is uncertain, but it could force a few strong/severe storms for areas south and east. We’re in the lowest threat level 1/5 risk for severe weather Wednesday.

