Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests

Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists around the world are tracking the BA.2.86 COVID-19 variant.

Early reports indicate it may be less contagious than other variants and vaccinated Americans should have some protection against it.

When BA.2.86 first appeared in late July, researchers were concerned it might become as powerful as the omicron variant but so far, that does not appear to be the case.

BA.2.86 has spread to 11 countries so far including the United States.

Two groups of scientists, one in China and another in Sweden. have publicly reported the results of their analysis of the new variant.

The United States is expected to release its findings as early as Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Metro sees rise in COVID-19 cases
St. Louis Metro sees rise in COVID-19 cases
The St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School sign.
13-year-old fires gun after South City high school suspends football game, relocates students off campus due to fighting
The Loop Trolley will run once again in St. Louis.
Loop Trolley out of service
Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show
‘Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show’ showcases the beauty of being different on the runway
John Spight, 80, is the subject of a MSHP Silver Alert September 2, 2023.
St. Louis man last seen in Mid-MO now found

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman...
Biden heads to Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade and is expected to speak about unions’ importance
A Homicide Unit has been activated to investigate.
Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation
Permitting cannabis lounges on Fall STL Board’s agenda
Permitting cannabis lounges on Fall STL Board’s agenda
SLU Hospital nurses one step closer to striking, say they want more time to care for patients
‘Absolutely a last resort’ SLU Hospital nurses one step closer to striking, say they want more time to care for patients