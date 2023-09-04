Busch Stadium hosts 8th annual #Join4Joe donor drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With just a cheek swab, attendees at the Cardinal’s game Sunday had the chance to save a life.

Be The Match hosted a blood stem cell donor drive at Busch Stadium before the Cardinal’s game against the Pirates. The drive aimed to find donors for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood diseases.

The drive was the 8th Annual #Join4Joe Drive, which was created to honor Joe Strauss, a longtime Cardinals writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He died of leukemia in 2015 at the age of 54.

Today, we were honored to partner with @StLouisBBWAA for the annual #Join4Joe bone marrow drive to add individuals to the Be The Match Registry.



This annual drive and awareness campaign is held in honor of longtime @stltoday writer Joe Strauss, who passed away in 2015 following… pic.twitter.com/DSg1WpdP2x — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 3, 2023

Be The Match does multiple types of stem cell donation, including peripheral blood stem cells, bone marrow and cord blood.

For more information on how you can save a life through donation, visit the Be The Match website or text Join4Joe to 61474.

