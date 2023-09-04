Surprise Squad
Busch Stadium hosts 8th annual #Join4Joe donor drive

The 1st Annual Bone Marrow Drive at Busch Stadium was held in honor of Joe Strauss on Saturday,...
The 1st Annual Bone Marrow Drive at Busch Stadium was held in honor of Joe Strauss on Saturday, August 6, 2016.(St. Louis Cardinals)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With just a cheek swab, attendees at the Cardinal’s game Sunday had the chance to save a life.

Be The Match hosted a blood stem cell donor drive at Busch Stadium before the Cardinal’s game against the Pirates. The drive aimed to find donors for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood diseases.

The drive was the 8th Annual #Join4Joe Drive, which was created to honor Joe Strauss, a longtime Cardinals writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He died of leukemia in 2015 at the age of 54.

Be The Match does multiple types of stem cell donation, including peripheral blood stem cells, bone marrow and cord blood.

For more information on how you can save a life through donation, visit the Be The Match website or text Join4Joe to 61474.

