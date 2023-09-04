Acting Labor Secretary Su: Labor Day recognizes ‘hard-fought protections’ for workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - America has celebrated Labor Day since the late 1800s, but it comes with new relevance in 2023 as labor organizations across multiple sectors boil over into strike action .

The United States Department of Labor is the agency tasked with the health and safety of America’s workplaces, making sure workers get paid what they’re owed and making sure the workforce is as effective as it can be.

Julie Su has been acting Secretary of Labor since January and was deputy secretary before that.

“I think about the many protections that were really hard fought: minimum wage protections, overtime protections, health and safety protections to make sure that every single worker who leaves their house at the beginning of a shift comes home safely at the end,” Su said.

Su’s time at the Department has been defined by recovery, mainly from the staggering spike in unemployment and economic catastrophe ushed in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think what we are seeing is, is the recovery from that,” Su said. “But what we have accomplished over the last 25 years was not inevitable. Many people said that it was going to take years to get back to single-digit unemployment. It was going to take a very long time to recover all those jobs.”

The bounce back has been faster than expected, with the unemployment rate sitting below 4% and most labor sectors showing growth in the last year – from health care to hospitality, from government to construction.

“It’s the only way we’re going to build the economy,” Su said. “It’s the only way we’re going to take advantage of all the untapped talent throughout our country – and so, we are very focused on opening up opportunities in every single community.”

Labor Day is recognized as a federal holiday and a state holiday in all 50 states.

