‘Absolutely a last resort’ SLU Hospital nurses one step closer to striking, say they want more time to care for patients

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nurses at St. Louis University Hospital are one step closer to a strike after an overwhelming vote this weekend.

National Nurses United, the union for SLU Hospital nurses, said 94 percent of nurses voted to authorize their bargaining team to call for a strike. So while a strike is not imminent, it’s a real possibility.

“It is absolutely a last resort,” said Hadas Becker, an emergency room nurse at SLU.

Becker does not want to stop going to work and be on a strike.

But she said if SSM Health, which runs SLU Hospital, isn’t listening or respecting her union’s bargaining team they now can initiate one.

“We don’t want to use it, we’ll only use it when it’s absolutely necessary, it is a very difficult decision,” said Becker.

Back in July, the nurses brought their issues to the public.

And held a picket outside SLU Hospital, they said there is a revolving door of nurses at SLU and that their nurse vacancy rate, sitting around 30 percent, is higher than other nearby hospitals.

“Over the last three years we’ve hired enough nurses to staff this place twice, so where are they? They keep leaving,” said Sarah Dewilde, a SLU nurse, at the July protest.

Becker said if a strike happened, it would start as a one day strike and that they’d obey the law and give at least ten days notice.

She said they want to see more staff and better pay, telling First Alert 4 that if that happened, they could spend more time with each patient and their family.

“Family support in nursing is really a holistic job, we’re not just looking at your vital signs, we are looking at everything,” said Becker.

Nurses at SLU are the only unionized nurses in the area, according to Becker.

There was nearly a strike four years ago, but a deal was made that averted a strike in 2019.

