1 person killed, 1 injured in overnight north St. Louis accident

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed and another was injured in an accident overnight in north St. Louis.

According to police, the accident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Page near Goodfellow. Two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

First Alert 4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

