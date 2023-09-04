1 person killed, 1 injured in overnight north St. Louis accident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed and another was injured in an accident overnight in north St. Louis.

According to police, the accident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Page near Goodfellow. Two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

First Alert 4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.