St. Louis Metro sees rise in COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With school starting back up and the weather cooling, we’re seeing more positive COVID-19 cases in the Metro.

Greg Papcun said he’s aware COVID-19 numbers are on the rise.

“After a while you get kind of numb to it all,” Papcun said.

For the last three years, Papcun has been bringing a mask along with him wherever he goes.

“I almost never use it unless I see somebody else with a mask and it makes me think that maybe I should put it on,” Papcun said.

As Katie Rathert headed to Busch for the Cardinals game, she had a mask packed in her purse just in case.

“It’s always in the back of your mind in this era,” Rathert said. “It’s unfortunate but it’s part of our existence right now is just kind of thinking about having a mask with you.”

Infectious disease physician. Dr. Steven Lawrence said the virus is just as contagious as it was during the peak of the pandemic.

“Any sort of cold type symptoms really should prompt one to think you may have COVID and it’s something that should be tested,” Dr. Lawrence said.

If you test positive, Dr. Lawrence said the current guidelines are to quarantine for five days since your first symptom and then wear a mask for five days after.

“The antigen test that you can use at home are able to detect all of the COVID variants that have been circulating currently, in the near past and even what we anticipate in the near future,” Dr. Lawrence said.

Dr. Lawrence says a new booster will be available within the next few weeks, which will offer extra help with the variant.

But it’s mixed on whether or not people in the Metro will get it.

“I already had three of the shots and I don’t think I need another,” Papcun said.

“I figured if it’s there and it’ll help, I’ll take it,” Rathert said. “I will do it.”

Many people may have a supply of at-home test kits.

But some of those are past their expiration date, whereas others have had their expiration dates extended.

Dr. Lawrence says if it really is expired, it’s not going to be as reliable.

