Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Shots fired during road rage incident near Park Hills

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road rage incident near Park Hills resulted in shots being fired near a restaurant Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, preliminary investigations show that two vehicles were traveling on Northbound 67 when the drivers started to get into a verbal argument. One driver swerved at the other driver’s vehicle, hitting it and producing minor damage. Both drivers pulled into the lot of Lady Di’s Shamrock restaurant in Park Hills and started fighting. During the altercation, one person pulled a gun and fired several shots before leaving.

A ranger stopped the car that left and returned to the restaurant.

Park Hills is handling the fight and shots fired; MSHP took a crash report of the swerve on 67.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Landline phone
HSHS says widespread communication outages are due to ‘cybersecurity incident’
The St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School sign.
13-year-old fires gun after South City high school suspends football game, relocates students off campus due to fighting
‘They keep leaving’ SLU Hospital nurses picket, saying they continue to be short-staffed
SLU Hospital nurses vote to authorize a strike
According to SLMPD, the fatal shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cote...
Police: Teen shot, killed in Kingsway East

Latest News

The Loop Trolley will run once again in St. Louis.
Loop Trolley out of service
Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
‘Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show’ showcases the beauty of being different on the runway
‘Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show’ showcases the beauty of being different on the runway
Second day of racing at Gateway Cup brings together amateur, pro cyclists
Second day of racing at Gateway Cup brings together amateur, pro cyclists