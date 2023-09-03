Second day of racing at Gateway Cup brings together amateur, pro cyclists

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of pro and amateur cyclists spent the weekend racing in St. Louis as the Gateway Cup returned to some of the city’s largest parks.

This year, the event spanned four days, including Saturday’s races around Francis Park. For more than three decades, racers have come from near and far to participate in the weekend, one of the largest cycling events in the country.

The professional racing itself is part of the Criterium Cup, an American criterium racing circuit where cyclists race several laps around a one-mile track. The day also included several other races and bike rides for amateurs and kids.

Tim Smith is a St. Louis native who races with Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team, one of the teams competing in the Criterium Cup. He says that racing in his home state is always special.

“I’ve been following the Gateway Cup since I was 10 or 12 years old,” Smith said “It’s intense. It’s like NASCAR on bicycles... I just like going out there and mixing it up with some of the best racers in the country.”

Former US Olympian Frankie Andreu serves as the master of ceremonies for the Gateway Cup. He says the strong cycling community in the St. Louis region makes it an ideal host for such a tournament, which is the final race of the Criterium Cup season.

“It’s the top professionals,” Andreu said. “The fastest riders from all across the United States (are) coming here to be able to race.”

Some riders, including Tom Burridge from Louisville, watched the races from the front porches of their AirBnB’s.

“This is probably the deepest field we face all year,” Burridge said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.