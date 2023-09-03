Surprise Squad
Rain chances back in the forecast beginning Monday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Humidity will make it feel closer to 100-102° through Tuesday
  • A chance for isolated showers or storms on Monday, mainly during the afternoon
  • Low chances for rain continue through Thursday morning

Labor Day Monday: A heat index up to 101° is expected, with high temperatures topping out in the lower 90s. We’re also tracking low rain chances. The probability is only 20% for a stray shower or storm, mainly between 2pm - 6pm.

What’s next: Another chance for rain moves in Tuesday into Wednesday with our next cold front. This will also break the stretch of above average temperatures and high humidity.

