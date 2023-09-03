Rain chances back in the forecast beginning Monday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Humidity will make it feel closer to 100-102° through Tuesday

A chance for isolated showers or storms on Monday, mainly during the afternoon

Low chances for rain continue through Thursday morning

Labor Day Monday: A heat index up to 101° is expected, with high temperatures topping out in the lower 90s. We’re also tracking low rain chances. The probability is only 20% for a stray shower or storm, mainly between 2pm - 6pm.

What’s next: Another chance for rain moves in Tuesday into Wednesday with our next cold front. This will also break the stretch of above average temperatures and high humidity.

