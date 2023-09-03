Surprise Squad
Afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead in North County

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in North County Sunday.

St. Louis County Police responded to a call for a shooting Sunday just before 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a house suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons is investigating the case.

Preliminary investigations show that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated.

