The World’s Largest Bounce Park arrives in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The World’s Biggest Bounce Park has been set up at the Saint Louis Galleria.

The 25,000-square-foot inflatable playground opened Friday and will remain in the Galleria’s South Parking Lot until Nov. 12. Tickets are on sale for 90-minute jumping sessions.

