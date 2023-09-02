The World’s Largest Bounce Park arrives in St. Louis County
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The World’s Biggest Bounce Park has been set up at the Saint Louis Galleria.
The 25,000-square-foot inflatable playground opened Friday and will remain in the Galleria’s South Parking Lot until Nov. 12. Tickets are on sale for 90-minute jumping sessions.
