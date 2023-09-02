Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Teen killed, another person injured in shooting at Louisiana high school

Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School in Louisiana during a sporting event Friday night.

Two males were shot, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger.

Groger told WAFB a 15-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old was transferred to the hospital with injuries.

One victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. A medical helicopter was dispatched for the second victim, officials said.

As of approximately 9 p.m., police said the shooter was not in custody.

The shooting happened during halftime of a football game between Brusly and Port Allen high schools, a witness told WAFB.

The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man charged with killing boss over money
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just...
1 person killed, another injured in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash
Another inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center, the 9th in two years
Another inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center, the 9th in 2 years

Latest News

FILE - A man views the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden heads to Florida to see Idalia’s destruction. But he won’t be seeing Gov. DeSantis
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
A decelerating job market could help shift the economy into a slower gear and reassure the Fed...
Jobs report shows demand for labor is strong