SLU Hospital nurses vote to authorize a strike

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital (SLUH) registered nurses came to an agreement to strike Friday.

SLUH nurses were in negotiations with the hospital since May 2023, addressing concerns regarding extreme staffing shortages, employee turnovers, and management failing to order experienced nurses. Since last spring, the vacancy rate for registered nurse (RN) positions have been higher than 30 percent at SLUH, leading to increased workplace violence. On Friday, RNs voted 94 percent in favor of authorizing their nurse bargaining team to call a strike.

If a strike is called by the RN bargaining team, nurses will give up to 10 days of advance notice to the hospitals to allow room for preparation of what’s to come.

“We serve some of the most vulnerable and underserved patients in the St. Louis area,” said Earline Shepard, RN in the cardiac catheterization lab at SLUH. “Our patients deserve quality care from well-staffed units. SLUH nurses on the front lines are willing to put everything on the line for our patients and our profession. It is deeply disturbing that management has been unwilling to adopt staffing standards that have been proven to save lives. That’s why we have voted to authorize a strike.”

SLUH nurses have previously complained about the staffing crisis and the impact on patient care for almost two years, and claimed management ignored their efforts regarding improving working conditions.

“SLUH is an educational facility, yet it has quickly become a training ground for new graduates who aren’t getting the training and support they need and deserve,” said Sarah DeWilde, RN in the medical-surgical unit at SLUH. “When I was a new graduate, I received invaluable mentorship, and I make it a point to provide it to new hires. It’s a shame when new graduates leave for better opportunities after several months of investment and training at SLUH. When that happens, patients are deprived of their skill and knowledge.”

According to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing as of Aug. 29, 2020, there are 117,831 nurses in Missouri who have active licenses. Although, only 78,900 are working as nurses according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.