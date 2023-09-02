Surprise Squad
MSHP issues Silver Advisory for St. Louis man last seen in Mid-MO

John Spight, 80, is the subject of a MSHP Silver Alert September 2, 2023.
John Spight, 80, is the subject of a MSHP Silver Alert September 2, 2023.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Advisory Saturday for a missing St. Louis man.

John Spight left his residence at the 2200 block of Foss Ct., St. Louis, MO, at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Spight has dementia and is described as being 6-foot tall, bald, and having brown eyes.

His car is a white 2007 Ford F550 bearing Mississippi plates of 1AD9141

Spight was last seen on a traffic camera at 10:39 p.m. Friday in Kingdom City, MO.

Anyone seeing the Spight, his vehicle or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

