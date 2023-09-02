Homicide under investigation in Kingsway East
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday evening.
According to SLMPD, the fatal shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cote Brilliante. A man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead.
The Homicide Unit has been activated to investigate.
First Alert 4 will update this story once more information becomes available.
