Homicide under investigation in Kingsway East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday evening.

According to SLMPD, the fatal shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cote Brilliante. A man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit has been activated to investigate.

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information becomes available.

