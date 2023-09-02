Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Homicide under investigation in Kingsway East

According to SLMPD, the fatal shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cote...
According to SLMPD, the fatal shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cote Brilliante.(Kmov)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday evening.

According to SLMPD, the fatal shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cote Brilliante. A man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit has been activated to investigate.

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the initial impact, the car then overturned and traveled across Route V and off the west...
Woman from Imperial, Mo. killed in Jefferson Co. crash overnight
Man shot, killed overnight in north St. Louis
Man shot, killed overnight in north St. Louis
Empty shoes sit underneath pictures of people lost to drug overdoses for International Overdose...
International Overdose Awareness Day event honors lives lost in local epidemic
Amy Melchert
Wood River nurse sentenced in relative’s death
Generic police lights
Charges filed against teen carjacking suspect

Latest News

City of Jennings incurs $139,000 in added costs because of halted city hall project
City of Jennings incurs $139,000 in added costs because of halted city hall project
Family of dead CJC detainee speak out, worry this will happen to other families
Family of dead CJC detainee speak out, worry this will happen to other families
Gateway Cup hits the streets in Lafayette Square, showcasing pro cycling in St. Louis
Gateway Cup hits the streets in Lafayette Square, showcasing pro cycling in St. Louis
Artists from around the world in St. Louis for Paint Louis
Artists from around the world in St. Louis for Paint Louis