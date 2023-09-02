Surprise Squad
Heat & Humidity Climb Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Humidity increases considerably on Sunday
  • A chance of rain Monday, mainly south of STL
  • Low chances for rain through Friday

Tonight: Clear & dry.

Labor Day Weekend: The heat peaks Sunday with a high near 93°. Humidity will increase quite a bit on Sunday. Expect peak heat indices near 100 degrees for both Sunday and Monday. We’re also tracking low rain chances next week. The first of those chances comes on Monday when there is 20% chance, mainly south of St. Louis.

