Gateway Cup hits the streets in Lafayette Square, showcasing pro cycling in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cyclists from around the world are taking over the city two wheels at a time.

The Gateway Cup, a leg of the prestigious American Criterium Cup, began on Friday in Lafayette Square, the first of four day-long cycling events over the weekend.

On Saturday, the races will move to Francis Park, then the Hill on Saturday and Benton Park on Monday.

Each day features a series of races for various skill levels, from amateur kids’ races to top-tier professional classes.

Mike Weiss, the director of the event and owner of the Big Shark Bicycle Company, compared the series to a NASCAR event. The professional riders will average 30-40 mph for most of the 70-minute events, though the races are as much about strategy as they are about speed.

“The men and women in these races are machines,” he said. “Us average people are thinking about the duration. They’re thinking about, ‘What am I going to do next? How will this play out?’”

Each neighborhood will have its own unique course. The races circle parks and residential streets, a unique setting for a world-class athletic event.

“It’s like having a box seat in your front yard,” Weiss said.

Devon Alvarez, a former pro cyclist who now works as a race timer, said that for most visiting cyclists, the neighborhood feel of the event was part of the appeal of visiting St. Louis.

“You see these houses around the park. You have people coming out and supporting you, cheering for you,” he said.

The events are free to watch. Click here for a full race schedule.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.