City of Jennings incurs $139,000 in added costs because of halted city hall project

Construction company blames mayor for additional costs for project
By Deion Broxton
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North County city now has to pay thousands of dollars in added costs after the city halted a project.

The City of Jennings received a termination notice from Hankins Construction regarding a contract to build the city’s new city hall and community center in the 2500 block of Ada Wortley.

According to the letter addressed to Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson, “it took many months for the city to issue the building permit, a stop work order was issued that shut down the project,” and “costs to date resulting from the project shutdown amount to $139,000.”

The letter also states: “...the turmoil in the city government, multiple resignations of high-level personnel, and legal actions, it seems even less likely that the project can be re-started...”

City officials approved the contract last year for the project. The project was estimated to be completed this year or next year.

“It never had to happen,” said former city attorney Sam Alton.

Alton told First Alert 4 that he resigned from the City of Jennings because of the hostile work environment caused by Mayor Johnson. Alton said he and the city’s construction manager advised Mayor Johnson not to issue a stop to the project, but Mayor Johnson moved forward with stopping the project.

Alton added that Johnson voted in favor of the project when Johnson was a member of the city council prior to his term as mayor.

Mayor Johnson and his office refused to comment on the termination notice.

“I think that it’s a predictable move by the mayor who likes to fashion himself like a Donald Trump,” Alton said.

“I don’t understand why they won’t build that community center,” Jennings resident Tracy Roberson said. “It’s a whole lot of stuff being held up right now. We need it bad, to be honest with you, because you got kids out here breaking in cars. They don’t have nothing to do. That community center--it benefits everybody.”

Sources estimate the project costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The mayor and the city have until Wednesday to inform Hankins Construction if they will move forward with the project.

