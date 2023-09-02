Artists from around the world in St. Louis for Paint Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Artists are at work this weekend near the river as part of Paint Louis.

Nearly 500 artists from around the world will work on two miles of murals on a 20-foot-tall flood wall along S. Warf. The event was started by Jonah Anderson 26 years ago when he moved to St. Louis from Minnesota.

Through Sunday, residents are encouraged to come and watch artists as they work to give character to concrete.

