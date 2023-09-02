Surprise Squad
4YOU: How the North Sarah Food Hub helps farmers grow their business while helping those in need

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The North Sarah Food Hub helps farmers grow their businesses, and in turn, sends fresh food to communities that need it.

Local farmers get the start they need at the 240-acre Confluence Farms in unincorporated north St. Louis County. The nonprofit organization North Sarah Food Hub allows farmers to use the plot of land free of charge to grow their businesses.

The organization also provides thousands of fresh meals and endless amounts of produce to St. Louis communities monthly at no cost. The North Sarah Food Hub also uses grant money and donations to provide training, knowledge and business tips to help farmers.

